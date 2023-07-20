Farm Service Agency offering farmers assistance in extreme drought

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time this year, Olmsted County has fallen under extreme drought conditions - and area farmers need help.
According to the Minnesota Farm Service Agency, farmers in the county can now qualify for some assistance programs with the USDA.
Some of the programs now available to our farmers include low-interest emergency loans to help farmers adjust to the lack of water.
For livestock farmers, the FSA will help transport animals to where water and feed is more readily available.
Whitney Place, the agency's state executive director, says farmers could see disaster without these resources.
"We could see some losses of herds. We could see some pretty heavy hit crop yields," she said. "We might see that anyway. Hopefully, these programs can keep people on the farm for another year."
The FSA won't be able to determine the full economic impact of the drought until after harvest season.
In 2021, a drought similar to what we're seeing now dealt a major hit to the local economy.
Many of the assistance programs offered by the FSA were created as a result of that drought.
If you are a farmer suffering from the effects of the drought, you can visit your local Farm Service Agency center to get help from these programs.