Fareway joins Iowa's fight against human trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fareway Stores, Inc. has joined the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative.
More than 590 businesses and organizations have joined IBAT since it launched in January 2022. Businesses are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something,” and “Do Something.” Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.
“Fareway is proud to aid in the fight against human trafficking,” says Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “By joining with the Iowa Secretary of State and nearly 600 businesses across Iowa, we can fight stronger, together.”
Fareway operates 132 locations, 110 in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 employees.
“Fareway is a top 10 employer in Iowa and an important part of many of our communities across the Midwest. I’m thrilled to have them join our army to combat human trafficking,” says Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program, an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.