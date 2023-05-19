We're finally tracking fantastic weather throughout the weekend! It seems like our past few weekends have been filled with rain and cool conditions, but this one will be great. Expect mainly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. The wind is expected to be light as well, so perfect conditions to get outside and enjoy.
Fantastic weather expected through the weekend!
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
