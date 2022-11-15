Family Service Rochester seeking volunteers to help shovel snow across Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is looking for volunteers to help clear driveways and sidewalks for seniors across Olmsted County.
120 seniors have already asked for help with snow removal.
The non profit will provide the shovels and match volunteers with neighborhoods and properties that need a hand shoveling.
April Sutor, Director of Innovation and Collaboration with FSR says you don't have to be a regular volunteer, they will work with your schedule even if you want to be a part time volunteer.
“It’s a little slick, putting down some salt as well. This is a perfect snow to get broken into that snow shoveling for this season.”
And there's no volunteer they will turn down. Families in the past have even had their young kids helping parents.
“You know kids love to be out in the snow and it's a good opportunity for them to learn giving back to others and helping out,” Sutor says.
This service is provided in Olmsted, Rice, and Steele Counties.
In Rochester, it is up to each property owner to clear public sidewalks of snow and ice.
The city requires property owners with a public sidewalk to remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall.
For more on how to volunteer, visit here or call 507-287-2010.