 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Light snowfall continues to fall over parts of the area, but has
shifted mostly into north central into eastern Iowa. Additional
accumulations of an inch or less are possible, including the
potential for scattered slick road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west
of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Family Service Rochester seeking volunteers to help shovel snow across Olmsted County

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is looking for volunteers to help clear driveways and sidewalks for seniors across Olmsted County. 

120 seniors have already asked for help with snow removal. 

The non profit will provide the shovels and match volunteers with neighborhoods and properties that need a hand shoveling. 

April Sutor, Director of Innovation and Collaboration with FSR says you don't have to be a regular volunteer, they will work with your schedule even if you want to be a part time volunteer. 

“It’s a little slick, putting down some salt as well. This is a perfect snow to get broken into that snow shoveling for this season.” 

And there's no volunteer they will turn down. Families in the past have even had their young kids helping parents. 

“You know kids love to be out in the snow and it's a good opportunity for them to  learn giving back to others and helping out,” Sutor says. 

This service is provided in Olmsted, Rice, and Steele Counties.  

In Rochester, it is up to each property owner to clear public sidewalks of snow and ice. 

The city requires property owners with a public sidewalk to remove snow and ice within 24-hours after a snowfall. 

For more on how to volunteer, visit here or call  507-287-2010.

Recommended for you