Family Service Rochester kicks off "Week of Champions"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Family Service Rochester's "Week of Champions" is underway. To celebrate the 21st annual "March for Meals," local champions, such as Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, are delivering meals through March 24th. At Rochester's Shorewood Senior Campus, Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson read a mayoral proclamation officially kicking off the week. After that, volunteers went on to deliver meals along their routes. One of the places they stopped by at was Carolyn Boelter's residence. She said she enjoys the company.
“I really like them coming in and visiting with me and seeing if everything is alright. They’re always very helpful and very friendly," Boelter said.
In Rochester, Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals every day of the year. Last year, they delivered over 34,000 meals to seniors and people with disabilities.