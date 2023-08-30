Family Service Rochester helping older veterans save on utilities with new program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new veterans assistance program is starting at Family Service Rochester to help older veterans' homes become more affordable to maintain through energy-efficient upgrades.
The new program helps older veterans make upgrades to their homes that they may be unable to do by themselves. Some of these upgrades include replacing light bulbs, fixing furnaces, and building decks with recycled wood.
"They're older. They are not as able to do things like many other older people and they've given now we are giving back," said April Sutor, Family Promise Director of Innovation & Collaboration
The organization helps make their homes more energy efficient to lessen utility costs. These improvements help increase the home’s value while making it a safer place to live.
This program is being made possible by a grant from Meals on Wheels of America and the Home Depot Foundation.
If you are a veteran interested in their services or a volunteer wanting to help out, contact the organization at (507) 287-2010