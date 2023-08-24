 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Family Service Rochester gives tips for kids with back-to-school mental health woes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heading back to school can be a stressful time for students.

According to Family Service Rochester, it's important to be on the lookout for kids struggling with their mental health.

The transition from summer break and endless free time back into a school setting can be a hard change for kids to cope with.

This can be especially true for kids with anxiety disorders and depression.

Some of these back-to-school jitters can be helped by reminding children of the good parts of school, such as seeing friends more often.

Readjusting bedtimes back to normal is also a good idea.

For kids with more serious mental health struggles, Family Service Rochester recommends preplanning for any difficulties.

"Allow for the possibility it might have felt overwhelming if the child is anxious or discouraging if the child experiences depression," said Katherine Driskell, the manager of the nonprofit's school based counselor program. "[Show that] you have faith in your child and you know they'll be able to provide that support."

Family Service Rochester provides therapists for schools around the area. At the office, therapy sessions are also available one on one, for groups, and for families.

If your child is in need of in-school resources for mental health, you can contact Family Service Rochester at schoolbased@familyservicerochester.org or visit its website.

