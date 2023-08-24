Family Service Rochester gives tips for kids with back-to-school mental health woes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heading back to school can be a stressful time for students.
According to Family Service Rochester, it's important to be on the lookout for kids struggling with their mental health.
The transition from summer break and endless free time back into a school setting can be a hard change for kids to cope with.
This can be especially true for kids with anxiety disorders and depression.
Some of these back-to-school jitters can be helped by reminding children of the good parts of school, such as seeing friends more often.
Readjusting bedtimes back to normal is also a good idea.
For kids with more serious mental health struggles, Family Service Rochester recommends preplanning for any difficulties.
"Allow for the possibility it might have felt overwhelming if the child is anxious or discouraging if the child experiences depression," said Katherine Driskell, the manager of the nonprofit's school based counselor program. "[Show that] you have faith in your child and you know they'll be able to provide that support."
Family Service Rochester provides therapists for schools around the area. At the office, therapy sessions are also available one on one, for groups, and for families.
If your child is in need of in-school resources for mental health, you can contact Family Service Rochester at schoolbased@familyservicerochester.org or visit its website.