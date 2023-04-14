"Family Service Rochester" celebrates "Teal Day"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As part of "Counseling Awareness Month," today is "Teal Day." "Teal Day" encourages awareness of the importance of counseling and self-care. "Teal Day" is meant to honor the work of mental health counselors. As part of their celebration, many of the therapists at Family Service Rochester's main location wore teal. Family Service Rochester also made posts related to "Teal Day" on various social media platforms like Facebook. Scott Maloney, the executive director of Family Service Rochester, said people shouldn't feel ashamed for needing help with their mental health.
“Oftentimes, there’s a significant stigma towards mental health, and, you know, people are seen as being less than if they need to address their mental health. I just want to stress that being mentally well is something that everybody is challenged at-with at different times, and so seeing a therapist is not a deficit, it’s actually a strength of individuals that take that opportunity to better themselves," Maloney said.
If you're looking for help with your mental health, you can call Family Service Rochester at (507) 287-2010. That location is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Fridays.