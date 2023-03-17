Family Promise Rochester receives a $20,000 grant from the St. Paul Otto Bremer Trust

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Promise will use the grant money to pay general expenses, enabling them to look into expanding their organization.
The non-profit is a shelter for families with children. Families are allowed to stay at the shelter for up to 120 days. During their stay, parents work with case managers to help them find jobs, daycare, and affordable housing.
The shelter is the only family shelter in Rochester and they hope to expand their services to help out more families.
"We do find that we usually have twenty to twenty-five families on the waitlist in the past year. Right now, we have twenty-seven families on our waitlist so the need is definitely there and it's increasing,” said Family Promise Rochester Executive Director, Erin Sinnwell.
The organization was excited to receive such a large stipend of money.
"We have a lot of other donations and grants that we receive. We get a lot of funding from churches and individuals in the community, but getting one of those big grants is really exciting just to be able to feel a little sigh of relief," said Sinnwell.
The staff and board of directors hope to announce their expansion plan in the next few months.
The nonprofit has helped 357 families since opening its doors. Visit the organization’s Facebook page or website to learn how to can get involved with the nonprofit.