Family-owned Quiznos franchise in Rochester closes after 17 years in business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A family-owned franchise in Rochester served up its last subs to customers Thursday. Quiznos sandwich shop closed it's doors for the last time after nearly 20 years.
It’s located in the subway below the Mariott Hotel Downtown. They were expected to close Friday, but shut down a day early as they ran out of the last of their inventory.
Owner Jerry Hallin and his son Todd say they're closing down as the lease expires next month and it's been hard to find staff since COVID-19 began.
“It was nice to be down here for 17 years. Everyone was so nice, friendly people, kept busy, everything went fast, and ready to move on to the next chapter,” says Todd.
Many customers are disappointed and are going to miss the sandwich shop.
Jerry says in the last couple of days he's gotten the most hugs he's ever received.
“A lot of times I don't remember their names but I remember their faces and I can remember something about them, where they're from and something they've done,” says Jerry.
“And he liked to be out here in the dining room during lunch and would visit with people and a lot of people say they would eat here because they like to visit with my dad,” adds Todd.
The Hallins say they're not sure what's next for the space in the subway but want to thank their customers for the 17 years of support.
The Hallins also owned multiple fast food franchises over the last 30 years including the former Dairy Queen next door for three years before selling it.