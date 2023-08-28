Family left homeless, driver facing possible charges after vehicle plows into Oronoco trailer

ORONOCO, Minn. – A motor vehicle crashed into a trailer home Saturday night in Olmsted County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:16 pm at Oronoco Estates. The vehicle was southbound on the eastern loop of the west side of the park. Investigators say it was going too fast for the narrow road and lost control trying to turn left onto the main branch road. Deputies say the vehicle went into a yard and hit the north corner of a trailer, wedging itself under the trailer and getting stuck.
The Sheriff’s Office says multiple callers reported the driver of the vehicle running away from the scene and one caller reported following the suspect. Deputies eventually caught the driver.
Investigators say one adult woman and an unknown number of children were in the trailer when it was struck. An 11-year-old stepped in glass from wall hangings that fell but no other injuries are reported. The trailer is apparently uninhabitable and the Red Cross is working with the occupants to find shelter.
The Sheriff’s Office says the driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. Results are pending on a blood test to determine the driver’s blood alcohol content.
The vehicle was removed from under the trailer Monday morning. Oronoco Estates says it is working to put the trailer back on its foundation.