"Family Learning Day" at The Hormel Institute

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Hormel Institute hosted their 2nd annual "Family Learning Day" today. The event featured some science-themed activities like using chromatography to make butterfly crafts, looking through microscopes at human tissues, and trying and failing to mix oil and water. There was also a giant colon kids could walk through to learn about different types of diseases. One of the goals of the event was to inspire the next generation of scientists.
“If we can help offer that exposure to show that anybody and everybody can do science, it’s incredibly important that we’re offering those opportunities where they can see people like them and be able to have those hands-on-so it helps them be able to see tho-that they can also be a scientist," Kelly Vincelette, the Hormel Institute's community outreach and education manager, said.
The Hormel Institute plans to host the event again next year.