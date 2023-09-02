Family Art Day brings together artists and kids

WINONA, Minn.-The annual Family Art Day happened today at Lake Park. There were lots of activities at the event that kids could enjoy. Kids could make some wacky-looking hats, draw on sheet music, and create fish prints. Seventeen different local artists guided kids through the activities. One of the goals of the event was to expose kids to different kinds of art that they might not get to interact with in school. Winona's River Arts Alliance organized the event. Johanna Rupprecht, the arts administrator of River Arts Alliance, said that art enriches people's lives.
“I think it gives you just a creative outlet that you can carry through, you know, potentially throughout your life. Maybe you could even have a career in the arts if you wanna take that direction. Some of these kids when they grow up might wanna do that," Rupprecht said.
River Arts Alliance will hold an event at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in late September and early October, and it will feature plein air artists showing off their skills.