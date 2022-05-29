Families walk to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House, celebrate a 'sense of community'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Folks from near and far laced up their walking shoes to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House on Saturday.
It's one of a handful of events leading up to tomorrow's Med City Marathon.
Katie Denning and her family came all the way from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to walk a couple miles. For the second year they're participating in the Ronald McDonald Family Walk because they have a special connection to the charity.
"About ten years ago when our oldest daughter was born we had to stay at the Ronald McDonald House and so we were in and out and ever since then. That is our charity of choice so we like to come out and support."
The Dennings have also been walking in memory of their daughter. They joined numerous families, including Jessica Knott's, to raise money for people staying in the Ronald McDonald House. Just like the Denning's, Knott's family has a special connection to the organization.
"This is our second year participating in the walk and we started participating because our grandmother and mom Beatrice Doretta Klavetter. She passed away about two years ago and she volunteered with Ronald McDonald House for about 25 years," says Knotts. "Ronald McDonald House is near and dear to our heart. I also work with many families that use the Ronald McDonald House on a daily basis."
Families that use the house stay there while their children receive medical help from Mayo Clinic. This was the eighth annual walk. Although it's a fundraiser it's about more than just donations.
"We don't have a target for raising money today. Today is more about a sense of community and families supporting other families," says Ronald McDonald House Rochester executive director Peggy Elliot.
The Ronald McDonald House is having another fundraiser next month. It will be heading to the Somerby Golf Course for the annual Swing Your Birdie Golf Tournament