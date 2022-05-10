Families still searching for baby formula due to shortage

MASON CITY, Iowa -
NEEDING BABY FORMULA?
MANY PARENTS NATIONWIDE ARE STRUGGLING TO LOCATE IT.
FOR MANY FAMILIES - FINDING FORMULA HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE.
BACK IN FEBRUARY - ABBOTT - WHICH IS THE LEADING PRODUCER OF BABY FORMULA - ISSUED RECALLS FOR SEVERAL BRANDS.
BABIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY GOT SICK WITH A RARE BACTERIAL INFECTION.
THAT ISSUE IS STILL CONTINUING IN IOWA WHERE THE STATE HAS BEEN WORKING WITH OUT OF STATE SUPPLIERS.
CARLA MILLER WITH NORTH IOWA COMMUNITY ACTION HAS BEEN TRYING TO CONNECT FAMILIES WITH MUCH NEEDED FORMULA.
<"it's hard to see these families struggling to find that formula to feed their babies. we're calling around to try and see which grocery stores to see what's on their shelves and to try to make sure that we're issuing the right things on the right food packages to cover everything.">
<"i know the state gives us updates on what they're hearing. i know they're trying to pull in other areas of the country to stock the suppliers up here. that's where things are right now.">
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A LIST OF FORMULAS THAT ARE BEING RECALLED