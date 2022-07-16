Families pack Byron Community Recreation Complex for Good Neighbor Days

BYRON, Minn.- Byron's Good Neighbor Days might be more than halfway done. But that didn't stop young children from running around and having some fun.
The City of Byron took advantage of the beautiful day celebrating the community with Good Neighbor Days.
"Over the years it's been all over the place. The last couple of years since our BCR sports complex was built, we brought it all here," says Mayor Daryl Glassmaker.
Byron has been having good neighbor days for decades. On Saturday, families came out to enjoy inflatables, food trucks, video games, and other activities.
"We just love the community and all the free events for the kids," says Jocelyn Webb who's been attending with her family for two years.
Good Neighbor Days wraps up on Sunday with a car show and a parade.