Families pack Bleu Duck Kitchen for Mother's Day brunch

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Whether you decided to stay in or go out, many restaurants across the area served families on Mother's Day. On Sunday, one eatery saw a high volume of customers and even brought back a holiday favorite.
Linda Alness was one of nearly 260 people packing into Bleu Duck Kitchen for the classic Mother's Day buffet. Alness hasn't been out for a Mother's Day brunch since before Covid. She was glad to dine out again.
"We're trying to eat out more and going out to eat and so forth and my daughter made the reservations at this place and it's really exciting to come to the Bleu Duck."
Families from all across Minnesota came out to enjoy a nice bagel with lochs, omelets, and pastries including the Dean family who are visiting Rochester for the first time.
"We've never really been to Rochester at all. We came through when we were on our way to the mystery cave tour. We camped at Forestville State Park last night and tried to make ourselves presentable and come to the Bleu Duck," says Liz Dean.
Bleu Duck Kitchen was completely booked on Sunday with most traffic between 10am-2pm.
While many families were there to celebrate Mother's Day, the restaurant says overall it's seeing an increase in people dining out even before the holiday weekend.
"We feel very fortunate and very blessed," explains co-owner Jennifer Lester. "I am a firm believer that hard work does pay off and we did work our tails off during Covid to ensure Bleu Duck could remain here after Covid . I attribute alot of what we've been able to do with our team, our front of the house team, our back of the house team, it takes a village to make all of this happen."
Bleu Duck is expecting bring crowds next month for Father's Day. The restaurants says it won't be having a buffet but anyone interested in coming for brunch should make a reservation now.