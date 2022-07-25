Familiar face returns to help guide Charles City students

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A former teacher is returning to Charles City Community Schools to help the district continue its improvements in academic achievement.
Dr. Jennifer Schilling was a middle school math teacher in Charles City from 1998 to 2008 and will now be the school district’s new Director of Academic Services. Schilling was most recently at the Central Rivers Area Education Agency as a math consultant. Before working at the AEA, she was an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Wartburg College.
"I'm excited to be back in Charles City,” says Schilling. “It's exciting and scary, considering this position is new, and it has a lot of expectations. I'm excited for the challenge and working with various district teams to improve student achievement."
The Director of Academic Services position is replacing the job of Executive Director of Students Engagement and Leadership. The new director position will focus on curriculum district-wide, the local oversight of Iowa's Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) System, Title I Program, and English language learners.
"Kids need to talk about their thinking as they learn new information," says Schilling. "It's not only the teacher giving students information but providing classroom opportunities to make sense of the information and apply their learning to real-life applications. Students need to talk about their math and be flexible in their thinking."
Schilling earned her BA in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa, her master's in reform mathematics from UNI, and her doctorate of education in curriculum and instruction from UNI.