 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and
Grant.

* TIMING...through 8 pm.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Familiar face is new principal at Austin High School

  • 0
Matt Schmitt

Matt Schmitt.  Photo courtesy of Austin Public Schools.

AUSTIN, Minn. – Matt Schmitt is moving from interim to permanent principal at Austin High School.

Austin Public Schools says Schmit was selected as interim high school principal in the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year.  His elevation to permanent status follows a comprehensive search process.

"I am honored to accept the Austin High School principal position,” says Schmitt.  “Austin High School has a rich tradition of academics and extracurriculars and has been a big part of my life for over 30 years.  I look forward to working with students, parents, staff, and community to continue our mission to Inspire, Empower and Accelerate so all students are prepared to make a difference in the world."

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Schmit lead Austin High School," says Superintendent Dr. Joey Page.  “Mr. Schmit brings over 20 years of experience and expertise to the role, including being the interim principal since January. His knowledge will be invaluable as we continue implementing Austin High School's strategic priorities. "With his extensive experience and dedication to Austin Public Schools and the Austin community, we are confident that he will be a strong leader and advocate for the students and staff of AHS."

Tags

Recommended for you