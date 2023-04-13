Familiar face is new principal at Austin High School

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For Friday... .The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting, critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work week. Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening. Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston. In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant. * TIMING...through 8 pm. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&