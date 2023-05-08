Fallen firefighters honored at ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department Honor Guard conducted a ceremony in order to honor fallen firefighters. The honor chaplain for the Rochester Fire Department Honor Guard read "Firefighter's Prayer." An honorary bell was rung many times as a sign of respect to the lives lost. The bell was rung at the same time as the bell as the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Caleb Feine, a captain of the Rochester Fire Department, explained why it's important to never forget.
“When a firefighter dies in the line of duty, there’s always something that can be learned from that event, that tragedy, and that’s how we continue to get better in the fire service is learning from-from things that didn’t go perfectly, so that’s why we never forget so that we can be better in the future in our-in our course of duty serving the public," Feine said.
Since the early days of the fire service, bells have been used as a way to announce the end of a shift, communicate the type of emergency, and summon firefighters to a station.