Fall like weather continues on Thursday

Thursday Forecast
Forecast conditions for Thursday, September, 7, 2023

Our nice, cool, fall-like weather will continue on Thursday! Temperatures are expected to start off in the 50s during the morning with overcast skies, but the clouds will gradually clear and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Winds will be on the lighter side making for pleasant conditions through the afternoon and evening.

