Pleasant conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend as we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. There will be more clouds on Saturday compared to Sunday, but Sunday will be quite windy with NW winds above 20mph. It will still be a decent weekend if you want to enjoy some time outside, and take part in some fall type activities by checking out local apple orchards or pumpkin patches.
Fall-like temperatures for the first weekend of fall
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today