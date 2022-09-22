 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall-like temperatures for the first weekend of fall

  • 0
First Weekend of fall

Pleasant conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend as we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. There will be more clouds on Saturday compared to Sunday, but Sunday will be quite windy with NW winds above 20mph. It will still be a decent weekend if you want to enjoy some time outside, and take part in some fall type activities by checking out local apple orchards or pumpkin patches.

Recommended for you