Fall fun and foliage report across Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As we get deeper into fall, the colors of the leaves transform in spectacular fashion. Check out this footage from Silver Lake Park, where you can get a good look at the changing of the seasons. Rochester resident Jeff Schmidt tells KIMT News 3 that there are great parks and golf courses all around the city to take in the various fall colors. He suggests that community members spend some time appreciating the beauty of nature.
"Not enough people get out. I think nature's something that everybody should get out and look at and see and appreciate not only here but you got the bluffs down in Red Wing and Lake City that you can go see along the river. It's just beautiful down in that-that area, and even Rochester here in the city, there's always places to go and-and look at the leaves and how beautiful nature is," Schmidt said.
If you'd like to get out and enjoy the fall foliage, the Minnesota DNR recommends Banning State Park and Jay Cooke State Park as great spots to appreciate the changing leaves.