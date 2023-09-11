Fall colors coming soon to Southeast Minnesota

BYRON, Minn.-It’s that time of year when you may see the leaves on the trees start to change color.
From changing colors on leaves to the leaves falling, the automnal season brings about a variety changes in the environment.
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo naturalist Hope Chappuis says, "In the fall time, the night length is getting longer. We're moving into that winter period. The sun time is changing and that introduces this chemical change within the leaves where chlorophyll production which is what makes the leaves green starts to slow down, and then the other chemicals that are still in the leaves that add those beautiful orange, yellow, and red colors are what start to come forward."
She says that some colors on the trees are starting to show at the park, despite the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources color map showing Olmsted County at 0-10% for the number of trees changed.
She says, "I'm hoping, based on the DNR list, color map that they'll start to change in the next couple weeks here. The first day of Autumn is the 22nd, I believe, 22nd or 23rd and so that's when our days are of course going to be, day and night will be the last, I think even length, at the Automnal Equinox."
The start of fall is September 22 this year.