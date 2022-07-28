Fairgoers tell KIMT News 3 what brings them to the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- What is it about the fair that draws us in? The food? The rides? The animals?
After doing a little research KIMT News 3 found all of those things are the reasons why people flock to the Olmsted County Fair every year.
Families from across Olmsted County come for the thrills, games, prizes, and food trucks. They also like to do some shopping, see the vendors, and listen to some music. But there's one particular exhibit that people like most about the fair.
"I would say the animals. The 4H stuff. Just cause its good for the kids," says Terrance Lowrie.
Other fairgoers including Dharma White also come for the 4H program, aka the Miracle of Birth Center.
""I've grown up showing animals here," says White.
Most people KIMT News 3 spoke to have been coming to the fair for at least ten years.