Fairfield Inn & Suites officially opens in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's been one of the most anticipated developments in North Iowa.
The Fairfield Inn & Suites at the Courtway Park subdivision officially opened to guests on Friday. The four-floor hotel features over 60 standard rooms, king and queen suites, a fitness center complete with workout machines that can sync to your phone, a pool, and a breakfast area.
The road to opening was not easy, as the pandemic resulted in material shortages, and furniture arrived 90 days later than expected. Despite these challenges, general manager Chris Glenn is ready to roll out the welcome mat to weary travelers.
"It's super cathartic to open the doors. We have the computers live where people can book a room and stay here. All the work, blood, sweat and tears that have gone into getting this place open. I have a fantastic staff, and I couldn't have done it without them. A bunch of people that I met for the first time on the job interview to come in here and have turned out to be diamonds in the rough."
Kalpesh Patel is the owner of the Des Moines-based HCI, who manages and owns the hotel. He credits their partnership with the City of Clear Lake in making the newest place to stay in the area a reality.
"Working with the city has been phenomenal. They made this an enticing deal for us to come. That was a big thing for us as well when trying to develop properties. They've gotten very expensive, even more so recently. Having a partner with the city and a great bank partner made this work."
Management says the attached 5400 sq. ft. Events Center has already received several inquiries about usage for the space.