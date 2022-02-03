 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Return to Portions of Northern Iowa
Tonight...

.Overnight low temperatures of around 10 below will combine with
wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph to produce wind chills as low as 25
below tonight. Wind chills will rise above critical thresholds by
around 7 AM Friday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Face mask mandate lifted for Charles City schools

Charles City schools mask mandate

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Face masks will no longer be required in Charles City Community Schools.

The school district says the 3-day rolling average student illness absence rate for all campuses is now below 7 percent.  So as of 3:30 pm Thursday, the health mitigation plan was relaxed at all campuses and the face mask mandate was lifted.

The mandate went into effect on January 31, 2021.

The school district says students and staff are welcome to continue to wear face-coverings if they choose.

To view illness information for each Charles City school campus, click here.

