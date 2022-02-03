Face mask mandate lifted for Charles City schools

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Face masks will no longer be required in Charles City Community Schools.
The school district says the 3-day rolling average student illness absence rate for all campuses is now below 7 percent. So as of 3:30 pm Thursday, the health mitigation plan was relaxed at all campuses and the face mask mandate was lifted.
The mandate went into effect on January 31, 2021.
The school district says students and staff are welcome to continue to wear face-coverings if they choose.
