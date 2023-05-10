Eyota mayor comments on failed city hall referendum

EYOTA, Minn. - The mayor of Eyota is looking towards the future after Tuesday night's failed referendum.
The referendum, which would have moved Eyota City Hall into the old Bremer Bank building, was voted down by residents. Only 113 voted yes while 190 voted no.
Mayor Tyrel Clark was a big supporter of the bill and admitted to being disappointed with the results of the vote.
However, given how often referendums of this kind fail in smaller citites, was wasn't surprised either.
For now, Mayor Clark says that future plans of moving or renovating city hall will have to go on the back burner.
"Right now, we're kind of trying to take a breath and let everything settle with [the old Bremer Bank] and [city hall]," he said. "We have a lot of staffing changeover right now, so we'll probably let it set for six months before we bring the conversation back to how we can hopefully update this city hall to be better for our needs."
Mayor Clark also expressed interest in having entrepreneurs or companies moving into the vacant Bremer Bank, saying the 3,900 sq. ft. building in the center of town is prime real estate.