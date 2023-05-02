Eyota holds special election for bond referendum

EYOTA, Minn. - Eyota city council is holding a special election Tuesday for community members to decide if a former Bremer Bank building will become the next city hall.
The council is asking voters to approve a $400,000 bond to purchase the building and renovate it to make it a functional and up-to-date city hall.
The property would cost $300,000, with an additional $100,000 being used for moving and renovation costs. Total costs are subject to change if all of the $100,000 isn't used.
Funding would primarily come from the sale of the current city hall building following a vote of approval by the city's residents.
Mayor Tyrel Clark feels that it's time for an upgrade, citing deteriorating infrastructure and a lack of operating space as major concerns.
"We're also going to be addressing some security issues both physical and on our IT network, and this building would really allow us to do that," Clark said. "Right now, we don't really have an IT closet, so we'll really have dedicated space so that we can have the proper equipment."
Early voting has already started, including curbside voting at the current city hall.
The official election will be held in-person at Dover-Eyota High School next Tuesday, May 9 from 7 am to 8 pm.