Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
471 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD                 MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             CHICKASAW             HOWARD
WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY,
CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, NEW HAMPTON, OSAGE, PRESTON,
ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WAUKON, AND WINONA.

Eyota Days brings the community together

Eyota days begin
By: Maureen Dudley

EYOTA, Minn.-Eyota Days began July 10th with an art camp for the local kids.

Eyota Days is a weeklong community festival bringing the community together for a week in July. The event has been going on for 45 years. Eyota mayor and Eyota Days committee member Tyrel Clark says the event is a way for the community to create memories together.

Clark says, "It's really important, it's really meant to be a fun week for us just to celebrate everything that is Eyota the community, just an opportunity for everyone to get out and have fun with each other.”

Fireworks are planned for Friday evening and a street dance for Saturday. The weeklong art camp keeps kids busy for two and a half hours a day.

Co-director for Eyota Art Camp Jill Magnuson says, "It's just a nice way to start and give the kids something to do during Eyota days during the day."

Kids at the camp are either just out of kindergarten or as old as in the sixth grade, with many returning each year.

Co-director for Eyota Art Camp Megan Tuohy says, “They usually are coming back every year so they usually love it.”

For a list of activities at the event head to the Eyota Days website or Facebook page.

