Eyota concert could cause traffic trouble on Saturday

EYOTA, Minn. – A big concert this weekend in southeastern Minnesota could pose challenges for drivers.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says delays and backups on sections of Highway 42, Highway 14, and Interstate 90 near Eyota are possible Saturday afternoon and evening due to the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert.
MnDOT says the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has information to help guide concert attendees on parking and traffic flow to ensure a safe visit. You can find their site at: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/post/luke-bryan-farm-tour-need-know-event-information-and-concert-traffic-flow.
Concert goes are being encouraged to use ride-share or other transportation to get to and from the concert entrance. MnDOT says walking on rural roads after dark without lighting can be risky and no parking is allowed along state highways near the concert venue.