Extradition to begin immediately for Mall of America shooting suspects

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says he is prepared to immediately extradite the suspects in the recent shooting at the Mall of America.
Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday in Chicago along with another man who had been sought following the August 4 shooting. The Governor, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say they will coordinate to ensure the swift return of both men back to Minnesota.
“Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts,” says Governor Walz. “I am ready to act quickly to extradite the suspects who fled to Chicago. We will not delay in ensuring that these individuals face justice here in Minnesota.”
“I want to thank law enforcement for locating these individuals and Governor Walz for acting swiftly to extradite them to Minnesota for prosecution,” says Hennepin County Attorney Freeman. “I will ensure that they will be held accountable for their actions, which endangered dozens if not hundreds of people at the Mall of America. These brazen and reckless public shootings are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
“We cannot allow violent criminals to flee Minnesota’s borders,” says Attorney General Ellison. “My office is ready to work with the Governor to expedite the Hennepin County Attorney’s extradition request.”
Under Minnesota law, the Governor is authorized to issue interstate extraditions warrants, and Governor Walz says he issues approximately 100 warrants each year.