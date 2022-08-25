Express hosts 24 hour Job-A-Thon

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the need for staff continues at many area businesses, a Rochester employment agency is trying something it's never done before.
For the first time ever Express Employment Professionals is having it's first ever 24 hour Job-A-Thon.
The goal is to inspire people to get off the sidelines and get back to work.
This can help prevent local businesses from having to close or cut their hours because they don't have enough employees.
Anyone can drop by between Thursday and Friday for on the spot interviews. Phone interviews are also being offered. Express is also having games and giving away prizes.
"If you believe in your community, you have to give back and this is one of the ways through our business. Trying to connect employers to employees is what we do and we're willing to do whatever it takes to help make that happen."
According to Jensen the sectors that need the most help are skilled trades and manufacturing. He's also seeing a lot of openings in accounting and administrative office positions.
The 24 hour Job-A-Thon wraps up Friday at noon at the express office on North Broadway in Rochester.