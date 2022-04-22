Explorer conference prepares teenagers and young adults for law enforcement careers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Day two of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Explorer Conference kicked off on Friday. The conference gives people ages 14-21 a chance to network with police officers, deputies, and state patrol.
Although working in law enforcement is challenging today, nothing is stopping Misha Subramarian from chasing his dream.
"The reason why I'm not stopping is that my true plan is I do want to become a police officer. Since I was little I've been always dreaming of becoming a cop so that why I joined explorer post."
Subramarian was one of nearly 500 people at the 47th annual conference. The conference is for people involved in the explorer program. It teaches teenagers and young adults more about working in law enforcement.
"It's a tremedous help to actually get the people that want to become law enforcement officers and provide that help to the community they want to serve," says Joe Mueller a Rochester Police officer and advisor for the program.
Explorers learn skills such as how to fire a gun and interact with others. Friday was career day giving them the opportunity to network with multiple agencies. Around 200 explorers attended the conference including Spencer Peterson.
"It's really exciting. It's really cool to meet new people, learn about other departments, and just have fun.
The conference continues on Saturday. Day three will bring competitions and more events that will prepare explorers for what their dream jobs entail. They will also learn more about traffic investigations and the police exam.