ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an exploration of Ethiopian culture at a children's museum today. At SPARK, the Ethiopian Community Children's Choir put on a show for the attendees, and then people had the chance to have a slice of traditional Ethiopian bread while learning about some of the history and culture of the country. Heather Nessler, the executive director of SPARK, said it's important for people to learn about each other's cultures.
“I think we all are human beings, and I think it’s really important to learn about the people that you’re around every single day, and so learning about differences and similarities often buil-helps build connections for people," Nessler said.
If you want to check the children's museum out, they're going to have a couple of New Year's Eve celebrations. The first one's from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The second one's from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.