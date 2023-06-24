The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state of Iowa until 7 PM CDT. This is for all of north central and northeast Iowa, including the cities of Mason City, Charles City, Osage, New Hampton, Decorah, and Forest City. Scattered thunderstorms are developing and may produce tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on any severe weather that develops.
EXPIRED: Tornado Watch issued across Iowa until 7 PM CDT
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today