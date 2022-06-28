The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.
EXPIRED: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
