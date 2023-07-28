EXPIRED: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through early tonight across the area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 PM across southern Minnesota. A second Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued across Iowa until Midnight. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue to develop and will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.
If you are outside this evening, be alert to changing weather conditions and pay attention to any severe weather alerts issued. KIMT StormTeam 3 is monitoring the storm threat and will have updates through the evening.