Experts give critical mental health reminders for National Suicide Prevention Month

ROCHESTER, Minn.-For National Suicide Prevention Month, we're taking a look at some of the warning signs and proactive steps you can take to help someone who may be at-risk. We spoke with Jennifer Donaldson, one of the owners of the mental health and substance abuse service Empower Treatment Center, about what you should know. She said that one of the warning signs to look out for is apologizing way more often than normal. You should also take notice if your friend or family member is acting out of character, is easily agitated, has begun using drugs or is using more drugs than they normally do, and/or their mood changes drastically. She said that you should take these warning signs seriously and ask your friends and family members directly if they're thinking about harming themselves. You should also call for help if you think you can't handle the situation by yourself.
“What I think you need to do is start asking a lotta questions as to why they’re contemplating this. If they’re-they’re saying, I’m looking in committing suicide or you see-sense that kind of thing, you need to ask the questions as to what’s going on and really dig in. Don’t pressure them. Don’t push them. Get to the root of the problem," Donaldson said.
If you need help, you can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If your loved one's sleeping and eating habits suddenly change and/or they start talking about feeling like a burden, you should also take notice.