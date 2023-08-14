Expert gives reminders to those with Hawaii vacation plans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The wildfires in Maui have had a big impact on people's travel plans. Shannon Larsen, one of the owners of Ed-Ventures, said that buying travel insurance could help protect you from things like baggage loss and trip delays. If you find yourself in a vacation spot in which a natural disaster is a threat, get out right away.
“Some of what they have, like shops along Front Street include, like, jewelry and handmade items and ice cream shops, and that’s all dependent on people visiting and coming to see them, and those are all wiped out right now, so they’re gonna need a lot of support and a lot of help," Larsen said.
She said that you should be open to going to another vacation spot or delaying your trip.