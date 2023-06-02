Experience Rochester's Visit Information Booth reopens for the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experience Rochester is bringing back its Visitor Information Booth this summer to guide tourists and residents on a summer they'll remember.
The booth celebrated its reopening by giving free donuts and coffee to pedestrians on National Donut Day. For those that missed out on the free food, there's still plenty at the booth for visitors.
The information booth can be found on the west side of Peace Plaza and, pending bad weather, will be open every weekday at 10 a.m.
While it closes up shop at 4 p.m. most days, hours are extended to 8 p.m. on Thursdays for the Rochester Downtown Alliance's Thursdays Downtown.
Guides for Rochester and other cities in the area can be found at the booth to spice up a vacation. Bill Von Bank, the vice president of marketing and communications at Experience Rochester, says these guides cater to both newcomers to Med City as well as familiar faces.
"The visitor's guide really helps not just the visitors, but really treat it also as a relocation guide or a resident's guide," he said. "The guide is also more of a lifestyle guide so it also features some of the faces of Rochester and some of the unique people involved in hospitality in Rochester."
The booth will remain open until September 4th on Labor Day. Information from the booth can also be accessed on Experience Rochester's website or phone app.