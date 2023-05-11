Experience Rochester talks tourism at annual meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While folks from across the world come through Rochester to be treated at Mayo Clinic, the challenge is making sure they come back to enjoy all the other amenities the Med City has to offer.
The Experience Rochester non-profit held its annual meeting today to discuss growth in the city's tourism industry.
The presentation discussed successful promotional campaigns over the past year - which experience Rochester credits for bringing more cash into hotels, restaurants, and downtown businesses.
Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester, says the organization wants to do more marketing of the Med City to bring in even more tourist dollars
"It really is a genuine way to try to reach out and say 'how can we help tell your stories better?'" he said at the event. "That's what we'll do with destination marketing. To really get the story blasted all over the country, you need lots and lots of money, but I think there are ways in our financial structure that we can do better with that and we will do better with that."
According to Experience Rochester, hotels in the city were booked for over 45,000 nights, with hotel revenue last year exceeded 145 million dollars