Experience Rochester announces Alive After 5

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The summer might be winding down, but some city leaders aren't ready to give it up on the fun quite yet.
Experience Rochester MN has announced the Alive After 5 event series for the last few Thursdays of August.
The organization and its partners noticed a gap in city celebrations between the end of Thursday Downtown and Labor Day.
They wanted to take advantage of those last few weeks before school starts back up.
The events are being hosted at the Mayo Civic Center's Riverfront Plaza. Live music will be performed by PopROCKS, Rhino, and The White Keys.
Other attractions include yard games, street performers, and tours of the Rochester Art Center.
Joe Ward, the president of Experience Rochester MN, says he hopes the new event catches on.
"Thursdays is Thursdays," he said. "That's a staple for this community that'll be around forever. For us, it was a way to try something new. If it takes, maybe we do it next summer. You never know. Maybe this winter, we pull it inside and give people a reason to get out in the winter."
The three days of Alive After 5 will take place on August 17th, 24th, and 31st. The events will go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.