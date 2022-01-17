Expanded service starts for Rochester Public Transit

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Expanded public service for Rochester Public Transit riders started this weekend.
The change includes six new routes and some renamed routes.
According to RPT Communications Coordinator Nick Lemmer RPT will be increasing the trips it makes by nearly 10 percent.
Lemmer also say riders who see busses every hour at their stops may now see them every 30 minutes.
"We're really pleased to be able to continue to not only reintroduce service that had been in place prior to the pandemic but were also excited to expand into some of these new areas."
RPT also expanded its bus stop locations.
The transit service added stops near Mighty Oaks Early Learning School and off of Hart and Odyssey Drive Southwest.
RPT will soon be working on a new five year plan.
"We're in the process of currently developing the next five year plan and so it's also in our interest to wrap up some of those changes as we move into a new planning period," explains Lemmer.
Lemmer also says Rochester Public Transit hopes to see the city council adopt the next five year plan by the summer.