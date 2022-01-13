ExercisAbilities gets grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – ExercisAbilities says it has received a $13,500 grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center.
The Rochester-based non-profit says it will use the grant to purchase accessible strength and conditioning equipment to launch an adaptive athletes sports program with an adaptive athletes strength and conditioning program. It is also developing the Med-City Rollers with this grant, a Rochester based Wheelchair basketball team for youth and adults.
The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center gave out Sixty-seven grants totaling $1,403,071 through its Quality of Life Grants Program.
“This cycle of Direct Effect grant projects offers a robust and impactful addition to our Quality of Life grants program,” says Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Grant funds are supporting wide-ranging projects including accessible community areas, adaptive sports and fitness & wellness, consumer education, peer mentoring & support, and transportation. These projects represent the true essence of our Quality of Life grants program by fostering inclusion, involvement and community engagement, and promoting health and wellness for those affected by paralysis.”