...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school
departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The
winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15
to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind
will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in
open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

ExercisAbilities gets grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

  • Updated
  • 0
ExercisAbilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – ExercisAbilities says it has received a $13,500 grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center.

The Rochester-based non-profit says it will use the grant to purchase accessible strength and conditioning equipment to launch an adaptive athletes sports program with an adaptive athletes strength and conditioning program.  It is also developing the Med-City Rollers with this grant, a Rochester based Wheelchair basketball team for youth and adults.

The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center gave out Sixty-seven grants totaling $1,403,071 through its Quality of Life Grants Program.

“This cycle of Direct Effect grant projects offers a robust and impactful addition to our Quality of Life grants program,” says Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation.  “Grant funds are supporting wide-ranging projects including accessible community areas, adaptive sports and fitness & wellness, consumer education, peer mentoring & support, and transportation. These projects represent the true essence of our Quality of Life grants program by fostering inclusion, involvement and community engagement, and promoting health and wellness for those affected by paralysis.”

