Exclusive: Former Mayo Clinic nurse donates her kidney to her co-worker & best friend of 25 years

Weather Alert

...Areas of Fog This Evening...Icy Spots On Roads Possible... Fog has developed across the area early this evening, becoming thick in spots, reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less. Ice could accrue on untreated roads and other exposed, cold surfaces...including sidewalks. Take care if traveling this evening and treat wet looking surfaces as if they are icy. Take it slow. The fog will gradually improve by late evening.