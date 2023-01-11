Exclusive: Former Mayo Clinic nurse donates her kidney to her co-worker & best friend of 25 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a KIMT News 3 exclusive two Mayo Clinic nurses turned life-long best friends are encouraging everyone eligible to consider organ donation.
The two long-time health care workers aren't just talking the talk either, they're living examples of the life saving decision.
For many of us donating an organ to a family member may not seem too far fetched but would you consider donating one to a co-worker?
For former Rochester Mayo Clinic nurse Sara Kollman donating a kidney to her fellow co-manager at Mayo Clinic's Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit, Jean Shue, was a no brainer.
Kollman said her response to hearing her friend may need a kidney in the near future was, "sign me up, where do I go? What do I need to do? It was never a moment of hesitation, I'd do anything for her."
It was four years ago when Kollman found out her dear friend's health was deteriorating.
Shue recalled, "It zapped my energy. It took everything I had to do my job and then it didn't leave much else."
Born with a congenital condition that causes her kidneys to fail Shue knew a transplant was in her future but she wasn't certain who a donor would be despite having multiple living family members.
"I do have four sibling, however they were not able to donate for various reasons," said Shue.
But Kollman, who by that time took a new job in Colorado, was already certain she was the right living donor for the job.
"I don't know how I knew we were the same blood type, but I did. I moved away from Rochester and left my role at Mayo about six years ago and even back then I said if you need a kidney, sign me up."
True her word years later, on August 23rd of 2022, she made that promise a reality back at the same Mayo Clinic in Rochester the duo previously worked at side-by-side for 15 years.
Kollman said, "There was just never a doubt, I mean Jean's been my sister by heart so now we're kidney sisters."
"There's just no way you can thank someone for this gift," said Shue.
She went on to say Kollman's selfless sacrifice means she can continue to live a full life with her family.
"The kidney is working well, I'm feeling well. I have so much more energy. I'm so excited to spend, you know, I'll be around longer for my boys who are 19 and 20."
So, while Kollman may be her kidney, Shue's heart belongs to her boys.
"It's everything. It's priceless because they are my heart. And, I just want to be there for them as long as I can. And, my husband of course! I'll add him in," said Shue as we laughed.
Today, with both woman fully recovered, they're hoping their story inspires others to become living donors.
Kollman reflected on the experience saying, "It's really safe and it's just so amazing in this day and age that we can save lives by just giving a little bit of ourselves."
They're also using their experience to ease any fears their patients may have.
"I think people are afraid. I was afraid of the immunosuppressants and I worked with that," said Shue. "So, I think the more we can talk about it and get the word out I think more and more people will be less hesitant to do it."
The self-proclaimed Kidney Sisters continue to be living proof that the gift of friendship can be life saving.
"The kidney wasn't the gift. The greatest gift was our friendship and just the eternal bond. The kidney was the stocking suffer," said Kollman with a smile.
She is now the Chief Nursing Officer at a large hospital system in Colorado.
Jean continues to work as a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic and recently celebrated 40 years of dedicated service.
If you'd like to learn more about becoming a living donor at Mayo Clinic you can click here for more information.
For additional information from Donate Life America reports a new person is added to the national transplant list every 9 minutes.
Approximately 17 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant You can find those statistics by clicking here.