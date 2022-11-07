Excitement building for Powerball lottery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Powerball lottery jackpot is up to a record $1.9 billion, and it's given one Kwik Trip a serious case of Powerball fever. Store Leader Andrew Lieb said they've been selling lottery tickets at a brisk pace. People who don't usually buy tickets are playing for the big prize. Regular lottery players are buying more tickets than usual. He says the lottery has created an upbeat atmosphere at the store.
“It’s kinda like buying a movie ticket. You’re dreaming for a little while, so everybody’s in a positive mood, which-which is kinda nice because with it being busier and a little bit longer lines, a little bit more wait time, it’s kinda nice to have people that are in that good spirit, that are thinking about what they’re gonna do, what positive things they might be able to do with this kind of money," Lieb said.
Tonight's drawing will take place just before 10 p.m.