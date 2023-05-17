Ex-priest picked up on sex crime warrant in SE Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. – A former priest accused of a sex crime has been re-arrested.
Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 51 of Rushmore, was picked up Tuesday in Rushmore on an outstanding warrant. Huerta had been a fugitive since missing a court hearing on September 8, 2022.
He is charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say Huerta performed a sex act on an intoxicated person in December 2020.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester says Huerta was ordained as a priest on June 28, 2008. The Diocese says Huerta had not had an assignment within the Diocese since 2018, his faculties were suspended in November of 2019 and at the time of the alleged abuse, the Diocese was actively working toward his laicization. Huerta lost his clerical status toward the end of 2021.
Huerta provided ministry for Hispanic communities within the Diocese. Among the parishes he served were: The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Saint Casimir in Winona, Saint Charles Borromeo in Saint Charles, Saint Aloysius in Elba, Holy Redeemer in Eyota, and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rochester.
Huerta was booked on $6,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for May 31.