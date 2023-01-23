Ex-counselor pleads guilty to sex with underage client in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A former counselor is sentenced for having sex with a client.
Sharmae Marie Field, 28 of Nora Springs, pleaded guilty to third-degree sex abuse. Law enforcement says that when Field was working as a counselor between 2017 and 2018, she had sex with a then 14-year-old client. Court documents state the sexual encounters happened in Rudd.
Field has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation, sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry upon release, complete all recommended sex offender treatment, and pay a $260 civil penalty.