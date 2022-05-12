Evictions jump in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Evictions in Olmsted County have followed similar state trends and are increasing at an alarming rate.
Olmsted County Housing Director David Dunn said evictions started to rise following the expiration of the state's Rent Help Program in Jan.
Dunn said he received 11 calls from families in need of rental assistance between May 2 and May 6, which he said is unusually high.
"The question that we are trying to ask ourselves is, is this a temporary uptick or is this a larger systematic change? is this in large part because we have had two years of very limited evictions that kind of pent up evictions so to speak? Or are we seeing a new normal we should be concerned about," Dunn said.
Data compiled from the Minnesota Judicial Branch's Court Services Division on Eviction Lab's website suggests the trend is out of control statewide.
Starting on April 10, Eviction Lab reports that 55 eviction's have been filed in Olmsted County, which is nearly a 177% increase from the counties average.
Surrounding counties, such as Fillmore County, is down 4% from its average or are experiencing less evictions than normal.
Dodge County's evictions are down by 11%, while Mower and Freeborn County's numbers have increased, with the former increasing by 20% and the latter by 23%.
Dunn said Olmsted County only receives about $12 million dollars for federal housing vouchers, with 850 slots available at a given time.
Dunn said the county is working with lawmakers to try to secure funding for emergency rental assistance.
"One of the things that we are doing right now is that we are working with our legislative delegation to try and get some funds into the state budget for some emergency rental assistance understanding that it works. It keeps people housed and it avoids lot longer and more damaging costs both to the family and the community in the long run. So, for us, if we can stop that eviction from occurring, that is really our best case scenario," Dunn said.
However, with the Minnesota Legislature's 2022 session coming to close in May, it is unclear if emergency rent funds will be allocated to the county.